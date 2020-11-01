Halloween : Ces stars qui ont célébré la fête des morts en images

Halloween, c’est une fête monstre particulièrement célébrée aux USA et au Canada. Si la crise sanitaire actuelle a quelque peu perturbé la fête en France, les stars américaines ont quant à elles célébrées l’évènement. Petite sélection des costumes les plus délirants des célébrités internationales.
Vanessa Hudgens
Neil Patrick Harris (Famille)
Oompa, loompa, doompety doo! We’ve got a family photo for you! This year, may you invent an October 31st that is spirited, safe and scrumptious. Invention, my dear friends, is 93% perspiration, 6% electricity, 4% evaporation, and 2% butterscotch ripple. Happy Halloween from the Burtka-Harris Crew! @dbelicious #wonka #halloween2020
Tori Spelling
Happy Halloween 🎃 Eve… – This is the little pet that sits on my shoulder. I call her Tori’s Angel. She’s a good girl. After mid nite you should see the devil that sits on my other shoulder. I’m told the Donna Devil might make an appearance on Halloween 👻. There’s no yin without yang. Or nice without naughty… #halloweencostume #halloweenmakeup #halloweennails #halloween2020 makeup, hair, wardrobe by 🙋🏼♀️ www.beautywithtori.com
Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Famille)
Mario Lopez
Cardi B
Bella Thorne
Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian
Travis Scott
Steve Aoki
Par Jérémy Renard
