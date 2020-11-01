Close
  3. Halloween : Ces stars qui ont célébré la fête des morts en images

  • Published
Posted by Jérémy R. on Nov 1, 2020.

Ces célébrités américaines qui ont joué le jeu pour Halloween / Capture Instagram

Halloween, c’est une fête monstre particulièrement célébrée aux USA et au Canada. Si la crise sanitaire actuelle a quelque peu perturbé la fête en France, les stars américaines ont quant à elles célébrées l’évènement. Petite sélection des costumes les plus délirants des célébrités internationales.

Vanessa Hudgens

Neil Patrick Harris (Famille)

Tori Spelling

Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Famille)

Mario Lopez

Cardi B

Bella Thorne

Kylie Jenner

it’s morphin’ time

Khloe Kardashian

🎃👻Collecting Memories With My Favorite People👻🎃

Travis Scott

Happy Halloween 💀🎃

Steve Aoki

Par Jérémy Renard

